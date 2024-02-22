Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    James Comer Changes His Tune on Discredited Biden Probe Witness

    James Comer Changes His Tune on Discredited Biden Probe Witness

    After the credibility of House Republicans’ much-hyped FBI informant for their impeachment of President Joe Biden fell to pieces last week, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) dared to claim Wednesday that the person actually “wasn’t an important part of this investigation.”

    On Newsmax, Comer tried to downplay the significance of Alexander Smirnov, who the Justice Department charged last week for lying to the FBI when he asserted that Biden received a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch. According to the DOJ, Smirnov admitted after his arrest “that officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story about” Biden’s son, Hunter, and a Ukrainian gas company he worked for.

    In his appearance Wednesday night, Comer claimed that despite Smirnov being one of the “most trusted, highest paid informants with the bureau for over a decade,” he “wasn’t an important part of this investigation because I didn’t even know who he was. All I knew was there was a 1023 [form] that alleged bribery.”

