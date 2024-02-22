Kaitlyn Dever’s mother Kathy loses her 14-year breast cancer battle at age 53: ‘I don’t know how I’ll go on’

Kaitlyn Dever announced that her beloved mother Kathy Dever had tragically passed away, at age 53, after a 14-year battle against stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

“Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long,” said the 27-year-old Emmy nominee, who has 786,000 followers on Instagram. wrote Wednesday.

‘I will be eternally, forever, grateful for the special time we spent with you, sweet mom. It will never be enough.’

The ice skating coach is also survived by her husband Tim Dever, who memorably voiced Barney the Dinosaur from 2000 to 2002, and her youngest daughters, Mady and Jane.

‘I will be forever broken without you and I don’t know how I will move on. “You were the best mother and wife anyone could ask for,” Kaitlyn wrote.

Dever’s Instagram post received touching comments of condolence from her celebrity friends Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Ben Platt, Pedro Pascal, Rona Pfeiffer, Rachel Zegler, Molly McCook and Rhea Seehorn.

As the Arizona-born beauty deals with her tremendous loss, her career shows no signs of slowing down.

Next, audiences can hear Kaitlyn voicing 16-year-old Tess Devine in Annapurna Interactive’s mother-daughter road trip adventure game, Open Roads, hitting stores March 28.

The Arizona-born beauty’s Instagram post received touching comments of condolence from her celebrity friends Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Ben Platt, Pedro Pascal, Rona Pfeiffer, Rachel Zegler, Molly McCook and Rhea Seehorn.

Next, audiences can hear Kaitlyn voicing 16-year-old Tess Devine in Annapurna Interactive’s mother-daughter road trip adventure game, Open Roads, hitting stores March 28.

Last month, Dever was cast alongside Pedro Pascal (L) and Bella Ramsey (R) in the second season of Max’s critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee gushed on Jan. 9, “I’m so excited to be joining the family!”

Kaitlyn will play vengeful soldier Abigail ‘Abby’ Anderson in Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s small-screen adaptation of Sony Computer Entertainment’s 2013 video game.

And in December, Dever signed to produce and star in Samantha Strauss’ limited series Apple Cider Vinegar, based on disgraced Australian wellness guru Belle Gibson who faked having cancer for profit.