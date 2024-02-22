Arizona Prosecutor Won’t Hand Over NYC Hotel Murder Suspect

Getty Images/Surprise Police Department

An Arizona prosecutor says she will keep a man suspected in the bludgeoning of a woman in a New York City hotel this month in custody in her state, saying she doesn’t trust the Manhattan district attorney to handle the case properly.

Rachel Mitchell, the Maricopa County prosecutor, said Wednesday that she and her team would not cooperate in extraditing the man, Raad Almansoori.

“Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg,” she told reporters at a news conference, “it’s safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so he can’t be out doing this to individuals either in our state or county or the United States.”

