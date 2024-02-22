Nick Sirianni was ‘negatively impacted’ by suspension handed to Eagles’ security chief Dom DiSandro last season and got into ‘numerous arguments with coaches and players’ without him on the sideline

DiSandro suspended after on-field incident with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

The security chief was known for keeping Sirianni’s emotions in check.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was negatively affected after head security ‘Big Dom’ DiSandro was suspended late in the season, according to NFL reporter Derrick Gunn..

DiSandro was suspended for the remainder of the regular season following an incident with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on December 3.

He was allowed to return to the bench during the postseason, but Philadelphia was eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on wild card weekend.

According to the report, DiSandro often kept Sirianni’s emotions in check during games, and in his absence, Sirianni had multiple arguments with players and other coaches during games.

Sirianni has long been known for being an emotional head coach.

DiSandro often kept Sirianni’s emotions in check during games and tense moments.

DiSandro was suspended after an on-field incident when Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers

During the incident that led to his suspension, DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and yelled at him after a catch in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to San Francisco.

Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, jumped up and walked over to two referees to put his hand in DiSandro’s face.

DiSandro responded by making contact with the linebacker, which is against NFL rules.

Following the Eagles’ collapse in the final weeks of the season, Sirianni reportedly presented the changes to his coaching staff in a meeting with team owner Jeffrey Lurie to save his job during his exit meeting.

Sirianni was recently photographed taking his new coordinators and quarterbacks coach to Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia.

The Eagles hired former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the same role to run their offense and former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for the same position.

Philadelphia also hired Doug Nussmeier as its new quarterbacks coach after he previously held the same position with the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.