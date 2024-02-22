Mike Lindell Must Pay Man Who Debunked His Election Claims, Judge Rules

Octavio Jones/Reuters

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell promised $5 million to anyone who debunked his claims that foreign actors interfered in the 2020 election—then balked when a private arbitration panel ruled he’d have to pay up when a software engineer did just that.

Lindell appealed the panel’s ruling last year and lost on Wednesday when a federal judge upheld the $5 million arbitration award—prompting another round of promises from the bedding mogul to appeal that ruling as well.

“Of course we’re going to appeal it. This guy doesn’t have a dime coming,” Lindell told the Associated Press Wednesday.

