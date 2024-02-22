Astonishing video shows Florida honors student, 13, calmly chat to 911 operator after ringing to say he’d MURDERED his mom as she slept weeks after she gave birth to baby girl

Shocking new doorbell surveillance footage has revealed the chilling final interactions between a mother and her son, before he confessed to brutally stabbing her and her newborn baby to death.

Derek Rosa, 13, is initially seen chatting calmly with his mother, Irina García, 39, in the living room of their home while cradling their baby and asking her in Spanish: “Why do you always say to me: ‘ Do not run?’

Hours later, Rosa was caught on the same doorbell camera after her mother’s murder, calmly asking a 911 operator: ‘I see officers, am I leaving?’ Leave my house?’

Prosecutors also presented images allegedly taken by Rosa immediately after stabbing her mother more than 40 times, which included a smiling selfie with what appeared to be blood on her hands.

Separate footage played previously in court showed Rosa confessing to the crime, where she told detectives: “I woke up, grabbed one of the kitchen knives and went to her room… I killed her.”

Despite the recording, Rosa has pleaded not guilty. Her defense has tried to postpone her trial because they say they are waiting for evidence from the state attorney’s office, and she is scheduled to have a status hearing on April 17.

New Ring doorbell footage revealed the disturbing moments before and after Derek Rosa (pictured) allegedly stabbed his mother to death in her sleep.

Rosa, 13, was seen casually chatting with her mother at the beginning of the video, before chatting with a 911 operator while calmly talking about the murder.

The 13-year-old boy allegedly sent this smiling selfie to a friend immediately after stabbing his mother, showing a sign with what appears to be blood covering his hands.

Derek Rosa, 13 (left), allegedly stabbed and killed his mother, Irina Garcia, 39 (right), while she slept before sending photos of her body to a friend on social media.

New Ring doorbell footage emerged this month as Rosa’s case moves through the courts, and prosecutors insist they are ready for trial, reports. NBCMiami.

Rosa is seen talking to her mother as if nothing was happening, while she is sitting in a chair with her baby.

He is then seen returning to the apartment some time later, where his mother was still sitting in the seat and still alive.

The footage then cuts to the moments after Garcia was stabbed to death in her bed, while her son spoke to a 911 operator in a calm voice.

He tells them his apartment number, 201, before continuing: ‘There are agents. I see officers. Leave? Leave my house?’

“No, don’t go, don’t go,” the dispatcher responded in a stern tone. “Stay where you are in your apartment.”

Sirens and lights could be seen entering her apartment complex at the end of the clip, where officers arrived to find Garcia stabbed to death dozens of times in her bed.

García, who had given birth just two weeks earlier, was murdered while her baby slept next to her in her crib. The infant was unharmed.

Crime scene photographs, released in December, show 13-year-old Derek Rosa standing over his mother’s bed at 11 p.m. before fatally stabbing her. His newborn little sister’s crib is next to his bed.

At 10:23 p.m. Irina García is seen lying in bed, cradling her 14-day-old daughter.

Prosecutors released the photo of the bloody kitchen knife.

The knife is seen at the crime scene in Hialeah, Florida. Rosa has been charged as an adult with the murder.

Derek Rosa, 13, is seen at a pretrial hearing in December. He will be tried as an adult

At an earlier hearing, prosecutors presented disturbing babycam footage taken from the bedroom that showed the 13-year-old boy looming over his mother’s bed, moments before claiming he murdered her.

Derek was seen in a grisly black and white image, posted in December 2023, with the timestamp of 11 p.m., half an hour before he called 911 to report the murder.

At 10:23 p.m., another disturbing image from before the murder showed Garcia lying in bed, cradling her 14-day-old baby.

After the murder, investigators say Rosa sent a selfie to a friend online, sticking out her tongue and smiling as she made a sign with her blood-spattered hands.

At a previous hearing, distressing images of a pink-handled knife covered in blood, with what also appeared to be dried blood covering the blade, were also shared in court.

In the audio of his 911 call, Derek said, “I have blood all over my hands.”

When asked if his mother is still breathing, he replies: ‘She’s dead, miss… there’s blood all over the floor… I took pictures and told my friends, was it bad?’

The teenager was arrested and taken into custody that night, and was also seen confessing to the murder while being questioned by detectives.

Footage shows Rosa calmly nodding her head when a Hialeah Police Department detective asks her if she killed her mother.

“I woke up, grabbed one of the knives from the kitchen and went to her room… I killed her,” he said in the interview.

The apartments where Rosa lived in Hialeah, Florida, before she allegedly stabbed her mother to death

Interrogation footage shows Rosa calmly nodding her head when a Hialeah Police Department detective asks her if she killed her mother.

The teen was seen describing the size and color of the knife he allegedly used to commit the murder.

When asked what type of knife was used in the murder, he casually responded that it was a large kitchen knife with a purple handle, which matched images of the murder weapon presented by prosecutors.

The detective further asked, ‘Was your mom sleeping?’ and Rosa confirmed: ‘Yes, she was sleeping.’

The video also shows the teen showing detectives his bloody hands and pointing to his neck when they asked him where he stabbed his mother.

When asked why she did it, Rosa asked to go to the bathroom and find a lawyer. No motive for the stabbing has been established.

Her family has expressed shock at the alleged murder, saying that Rosa was a “good girl” and that “no one could imagine this could happen.”

Rosa pleaded not guilty to the crime, however, her lawyers have not yet argued any mental health problems in her defense.

He was initially held at the Miami-Dade Juvenile Detention Center for two weeks after his arrest on Oct. 12, until a grand jury upgraded his charges to first-degree murder and he was transferred to Metro West.

He will be tried as an adult.

Rosa’s attorney, Dayliset Rielo, issued a brief statement when asked by NBC Miami about the new Ring Doorbell videos.

“Today would have been Irina’s 40th birthday, my prayers are continually with the family and I hope that wherever Irina is in heaven she continues to give them strength and protection,” the statement read.