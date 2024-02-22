Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    ‘Daily Show’ Exposes Huge Problem With Fox’s Biden Attacks

    It wouldn’t seem like much of a stretch to think that Jesse Watters is more interested in delivering juicy stories wrapped in jaw-dropping headlines than in reporting the news. And, as The Daily Show correspondent/guest host Desi Lydic pointed out, Watters’ bias is showing big time.

    Watters, who Lydic describes as a “human polo shirt,” has had a lot of smack to talk about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over the past several weeks—interspersed with many glowing descriptions of Alexander Smirnov, the FBI informant who supplied authorities with key details about alleged improprieties on the part of the current president and his son.

    “Highly credible,” “a guy with impeccable credentials,” and “the highly credible, multilingual, extremely trustworthy, longtime confidential FBI informant” are just a few of the ways Watters helped to build up the veracity of the intel Smirnov shared with FBI officials. But last week, Smirnov was indicted by DOJ special counsel David Weiss for making false statements against the Bidens—a misstep that could see the 43-year-old facing up to 25 years behind bars.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

