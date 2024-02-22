Biden’s dog Commander left White House floors covered with BLOOD after mauling one Secret Service agent and inflicted ‘severe deep open wound’ on another as attacks on 24 staffers are laid bare

One of President Biden’s dog attacks left a ‘deep and serious open wound’ on a Secret Service agent, while another left the White House floors covered in blood as details of the First Pup’s attacks are revealed.

The president’s beloved German shepherd commander bit Secret Service agents in at least 24 incidents, new documents reveal.

Perhaps most shocking was an attack that left the floors of the East Wing of the White House so bloodied that sightseeing tours had to be suspended for 20 minutes. according to documents published by journalist John Greenewald.

The commander reportedly bit a Secret Service agent “inside Kennedy Gardens,” near where First Lady Jill Biden’s office is located.

‘Video of the incident shows [the agent] enter Kennedy Garden while the Commander, who was off leash and on the opposite side of the garden at the time, ran at high speed towards [the agent and] jump towards [the agent] and drink [them] on the ground,” says the report, which was obtained by Greenewald through a Freedom of Information Act request.

President Biden’s beloved German shepherd commander (pictured) bit Secret Service agents in at least 24 incidents, new documents reveal

Because of the attack, the officer needed stitches to repair the ‘deep bite’ the dog had left on his left arm.

‘The East Wing tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to blood from the incident being on the floors in the wing area. [lobby connecting the East Wing to the White House],’ Keep going.

Another incident highlighted in the documents includes a July 29 attack that came just days after news of Commander caused unrest among White House staff.

The dog attacked an agent while Biden was vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

‘[The agent] heard the voice of what [they] I think it’s FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden yelling ‘[redacted quote].’ The commander ran towards the direction of the post. [redacted] stand and little [the agent] on the left forearm, [c]”Causing a deep and serious open wound,” he said.

That Secret Service member, according to the report, began losing “a significant amount of blood” from his arm before receiving six stitches in his left hand and forearm, along with antibiotics, and one email suggested he even went to the hospital for treatment.

At least one of the attacks occurred in the presence of and while the agent was assisting President Biden, according to the documents, which detail a bite that occurred on October 2, 2022.

“The commander bit/grabbed me on the left forearm” while holding open the door for the president to enter the White House near the iconic West Wing colonnade,” the report said.

They added that the Commander came in and walked around and grabbed him by the left arm and said that the dog was at the same height as them.

The president said something that was removed from the record when he came in shortly after.

A member of the White House medical staff evaluated the bite and confirmed that it did not break the skin, although the Secret Service agent still found it concerning.

“I was shocked when the incident occurred. After this I was worried [Commander] leave the residence or go off leash for the safety of others and mine,’ they said.

The White House puppy was removed from the residence and is now said to be with friends of the Bidens in Delaware.

But a new report from cnn reveals that the Secret Service had to change its operations when the Commander was present.

A source close to the Biden family told DailyMail.com that the president and first lady are “heartbroken” and “feel very bad” about the incidents.

They have apologized to those involved and brought flowers to some.

Commander is one of three German shepherds who lived with the Bidens during Joe’s tenure.

“Comandante was overprotective, and although they tried and tried to work on it, they had to let him go live with other members of his family,” the source added.

The incidents unfolded at the White House and at the Biden family homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware.

Commander was also involved in a confrontation during Biden’s Thanksgiving vacation in Nantucket and during a trip to Camp David.

Members of the uniformed Secret Service detail and the president’s protection detail were involved.

On at least 10 occasions, the Secret Service member required medical treatment and suffered injuries to his arms, hands, legs and waist, according to records first published by Greenewald.

In October 2022, a Secret Service technician said he was “concerned about the increase in family pet behavior and that… something worse was going to happen to others.”

“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when the commander is present; please give him plenty of space,” an assistant special agent in charge of the USSS Presidential Protection Division wrote to team members, according to The report.

The commander was kicked out of the White House in October after a series of biting incidents.

He arrived as a puppy in 2021 and struggled to adapt to the daily frenzy inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. That year, the Bidens lost two more German shepherds.

Three-year-old Major was also expelled after biting two people in a month and Champ, who had been at Biden’s side since he was vice president, died at the age of 13.

The White House has defended the pets and blamed the stressful environment for their behavior.

Elizabeth Alexander, spokesperson for Jill Biden, told DailyMail.com: ‘The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work in the White House and those who protect them every day.

‘Despite training additional dogs, leashing them, working with veterinarians and consulting with animal behaviorists, the White House environment simply proved too much for Commander. Since the fall he has been living with other family members.

In October, DailyMail.com published exclusive photos of Commander biting a White House staffer.

The staffer, Dale Haney, 71, is not part of Biden’s security team and was simply playing with the dog.

At the time, White House sources claimed that Commander attacks members of the president’s security team because of their “hostile expressions.”

The Commander’s most serious attack took place in November 2022, when an officer was hospitalized after the animal squeezed his arms and thighs.

Emails obtained by the conservative group Judicial Watch through a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that the incident was one of ten that took place over a four-month period.

It came just a month after staff warned of the danger of attack after first lady Jill Biden ‘failed to regain control’ of the animal as it charged at a Secret Service staff member.

A Secret Service spokesperson told DailyMail.com: ‘The US Secret Service takes the safety and well-being of our employees very seriously and has been looking at the best way to operate in an environment that includes family pets for many presidential administrations.

‘The incidents involving the Commander were treated as workplace injuries, and the events were documented in accordance with United States Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security guidelines.

“While Secret Service personnel do not handle or care for the first family’s pets, we continually work with all applicable entities to minimize any adverse impacts of the family’s pets.”