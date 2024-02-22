Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    News

    Tulsi Takes MAGA Makeover to New Level With Mar-a-Lago Event

    Tulsi Takes MAGA Makeover to New Level With Mar-a-Lago Event

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    As the center of the MAGA universe, Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club constantly plays host to all manner of people seeking the glow of proximity to the former president and his power structure.

    But an unexpected presence is set to soon bask in that glow: Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic presidential contender turned right-wing hero.

    On March 7, Gabbard is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a Mar-a-Lago fundraising dinner for the 917 Society—a nonprofit best known for distributing pocket-sized copies of the Constitution—according to an invitation obtained by The Daily Beast. Tickets for the soiree range in cost from $1,250 to $25,000.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

