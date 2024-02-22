Left-Wing Activists March for Palestine, but Ignore Africa

Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images

The left is largely unanimous in its disgust over the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel, as well as the subsequent brutal, aimless war the Israeli government is waging in Gaza, which has claimed over 28,000 Palestinian lives to date.

However, this conflict isn’t the only one where lives have recently been lost, property has been destroyed, and American resources are involved.

Many on the left refer to Israel as an “apartheid state,” drawing comparisons between the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to the living conditions of Black South Africans prior to the early 1990s. While no two circumstances are exactly the same, I understand the comparison—especially since South African officials themselves have made it. But what I don’t understand or agree with is the singular focus on Gaza by much of the activist left—to the exclusion of other human-created disasters worthy of our attention and outrage.

