Emma Stone vows to ‘never joke about friend Taylor Swift again’ after the actress called the musician an a**hole for loudly applauding her Golden Globes win

Emma Stone has vowed to “never joke about Taylor Swift again” after the actress called the musician an idiot for loudly applauding her Golden Globes win.

The Oscar winner, 35, made the joke in the press room at the awards ceremony, where she was asked what she thought of Taylor, 34, and loudly cheered her success.

Emma replied: ‘What an idiot, right? I’ve known her for almost 20 years and she was very happy that she was there.”

Now, Emma has said she will “definitely not make a joke like that again” after it was “taken out of context”.

“What a fool,” she said of herself in a joint cover interview with her Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos for Variety, which published Wednesday.

Taylor and Emma’s alliance dates back to a meeting in 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards. “We’ve stayed in touch since then and became great friends,” Emma revealed in January.

At the time, they were both still rising stars – Emma had starred in the high school comedy Superbad the previous year and Taylor had tasted success with her self-titled first album – but she wasn’t yet the all-powerful cultural giant she is today.

Their friendship deepened as both women became increasingly famous and successful. For a few years they lived near New York and were sometimes seen together at dinner or in nightclubs.

Emma is believed to have helped play Cupid for Swift with her previous long-term boyfriend, handsome British actor Joe Alwyn, who was Emma’s co-star in The Favorite, although the actress has always been too discreet and loyal to confirm those reports.

Taylor is also believed to have written the song When Emma Falls In Love about her friend, who is now married to comedy writer Dave McCary. Recently on stage, Taylor shared that the song was about “one of her” best friends. (When she is asked about the song, Emma says that only Taylor can answer who it is about.)

In addition to sharing a dry sense of humor, both women value their privacy despite living in the glare of global fame.

In 2018, Emma said: “I think friendship is pretty much everything.” Here’s another thing I’ve realized as I turn 30: you choose your family. You realize that your friends, the people who accompany you in the next phases of your life, you are choosing your family.’ And she added: “Loyalty is huge.”

Emma won Best Female Performance in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for her role in the period fantasy Poor Things, and has since won accolades at the BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards.

Emma looked incredible that night in her gold dress.

He was the lead star of the Oscar-nominated film, based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name and also starring Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Willem Dafoe.

Emma, ​​who is currently in talks to work with the filmmaker for the fourth time, detailed her anxiety in her interview with Yorgos in Variety.

‘I felt like I was failing her during the first week and Yorgos. It was just difficult. I could talk to him about it,” she said.

Emma went on to state that she had a fixed idea about how she would play Baxter and that she felt like he didn’t live up to her own standards.

“I think because I had lived with her in my mind for so long and was so deeply in love with Bella, I was terrified that I wouldn’t live up to her as a character,” he recalled.

However, the Cruella star said she was able to express her concerns to Lanthimos, with whom she collaborated on the 2018 film The Favorite, and that his working style helped her regain confidence.

She stated: ‘I was able to talk to Yorgos about it and we were able to figure it out as we went. And because it’s a safe environment, there’s no rush.”

The Academy Award-winning performer then spoke about what attracted her to the role of Baxter, a young woman whose brain was replaced with that of her unborn child following a suicide attempt.

She has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Poor Things.

Emma won Best Female Performance in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for her role in the period fantasy Poor Things, and has since won awards at the BAFTAs (pictured) and the Critics Choice Awards.

“I think that’s why I was so crazy about her. It’s the idea of ​​not living with that self-criticism or shame, as you say, or the social contracts that you make as a child,” he said.

Emma continued to talk about her close working relationship with Lanthimos, 50, and talked about how she selected her cast based on their personalities.

‘Yorgos feels that a lot of his process of working with people or including people in his films has to do with who they are as people. “It’s not just about results.”

The filmmaker also recalled scheduling “weeks and weeks just to play and laugh and get comfortable with each other” to establish a good relationship between the cast members before filming began.

Poor Things premiered during the 80th Venice International Film Festival and was released in the United States in December of last year.

The film achieved great commercial and critical success and currently has a 92% rating on rotten tomatoes.

Poor Things was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, while Stone and Lanthimos were nominated in the Best Actress and Best Director categories.

The film received a total of 11 Oscar nominations in several categories, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design.