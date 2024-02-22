Kremlin Cries Over ‘Useless Old’ Biden’s X-Rated Putin Putdown

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Kremlin reacted with predictable fury on Thursday after President Joe Biden publicly called his Russian counterpart a “crazy SOB,” with a spokesperson for Vladimir Putin accusing the Democrat of making the sweary comment as part of a failed “Hollywood cowboy” act.

Biden made the remark at a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday night while discussing the relative threats of nuclear war and climate catastrophe. “We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden told donors, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, Moscow hit back with some insults of its own.

