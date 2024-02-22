Lucy Hale gives a peek of her bralet under her white suit as Jasmine Tookes goes leggy at star-studded Max Mara show at Milan Fashion Week

Actress Lucy Hale and model Jasmine Tookes led the glamorous stars walking for the Max Mara Womenswear Fall/Winter show at Milan Fashion Week.

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy, 45, wowed in a white outfit for the fashion show in Italy on Thursday, which she contrasted with black accessories.

Lucy showed off a bralet underneath her white jacket and completed the ensemble with black leather gloves, a large clutch and patent leather stilettos.

She pulled her dark locks into a ponytail and opted for natural makeup consisting of a light pink lip and matching eyeshadow, with brushed brows.

Lucy also donned several pairs of diamond-encrusted mini gold earrings, as well as a long, delicate pendant necklace.

Actress Lucy Hale (pictured) and model Jasmine Tookes lead the glamorous stars walking for the Max Mara Womenswear Fall/Winter show at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Leggy Jasmine looked glamorous as she teamed a nude skirt with suede stilettos and a chic coat, which she threw over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine, 33, put on a leggy display in a nude suede ensemble.

The supermodel wore a discreet nude skirt, which she combined with a simple gray vest.

To complete the look, Jasmine paired the skirt with nude suede stilettos and a sleek coat, which she threw over her shoulders.

Jasmine’s dark hair was styled straight and she sported a light, bright smokey eye for the accompanying makeup look.

She accessorized for the show with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, while one arm sported a gold watch and the other was packed with elegant bracelets.

Also present was Australian model Shanina Shaik, 33, who stepped out in a huge brown teddy coat in front of the fashion house.

The model covered a black ensemble with the coat reaching to her shins, while a high-necked blouse and long, pointed patent leather boots stood out.

Her black locks were straight and framed her face, and the star again opted for a light pink makeup look to complement.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 45, wowed in a white outfit for the fashion show in Italy on Thursday, which she contrasted with jet black accessories.

Lucy pulled her dark locks into a ponytail and opted for natural makeup consisting of a light pink lip and matching eyeshadow, with brushed brows.

Lucy wore just a bra under her white jacket and completed the ensemble with black leather gloves, a large clutch and patent leather stilettos.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine, 33, put on a leggy display in a nude suede ensemble

The supermodel wore a discreet nude skirt, which she combined with a simple gray vest.

Jasmine’s dark tresses were straight and she sported a light, bright smokey eye for her accompanying makeup look.

Jasmine accessorized for the show with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, while one arm sported a gold watch and the other was packed with elegant bracelets.

Also present was Australian model Shanina Shaik, 33, who appeared in a huge brown teddy coat next to the high-end fashion house.

The model covered a black ensemble with the coat reaching to her shins, while highlighting a high-necked blouse and long pointed patent leather boots.

Her black locks were straight and framed her face, and the star again opted for a light pink makeup look to complement.

Making a surprise appearance on the show was The Chainsmokers songwriter Drew Taggart, 34, with his love interest, model Marianne Fonseca.

Drew looked stylish, also in a large nude coat, sporting a pair of casual light blue denim jeans and a white vest. He also put on a pair of thick black leather boots.

Meanwhile, Marianne looked glamorous in a pair of gray dungarees, but left the straps down to her waist and opted for a silver satin shirt on top.

Boogie Nights actress, 53, Nicole Ari Parker also looked glam for the show, stepping out and also sporting an oversized nude coat.

She paired the statement piece with a belted denim skirt, a navy jacket and a black high-necked blouse. Nicole completed the look with black wide-strap sandals and carried a striped clutch.

Socialite Olivia Palermo joined Lucy for photos before the show, also wearing a white suit ensemble.

Olivia’s stylish ensemble consisted of high-waisted wide-leg pants and a bright red cable-knit jumper.

Over the top was a white wrap-around robe and she completed the look with black stilettos.

Making a surprise appearance at the show was The Chainsmokers songwriter Drew Taggart, 34, with his love interest, model Marianne Fonseca.

Drew looked stylish, also in an oversized nude coat, sporting a pair of casual light blue denim jeans and a white vest.

Meanwhile, Marianne looked glamorous as she wore a pair of gray dungarees, but left the straps down to her waist and opted for a silver satin shirt on top.

Boogie Nights actress, 53, Nicole Ari Parker also looked glam for the show, stepping out and also sporting an oversized nude coat.

She paired the statement piece with a belted denim skirt, a navy blazer and a black high-neck blouse.

Socialite Olivia Palermo joined Lucy for photos before the show, also wearing a white suit ensemble.

Olivia’s stylish ensemble consisted of high-waisted wide-leg pants and a bright red cable-knit jumper.