Elon Musk deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for defending free speech, says Norwegian lawmaker

Elon Musk was nominated by Norwegian MP Marius Nilsen.

Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP Marius Nilsen.Nilsen said Musk had defended free speech and increased knowledge of Earth and space.Musk joins other controversial figures nominated for the prize, including Donald Trump.

Elon Musk has long described himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

It’s a stance that’s certainly not lost on Norwegian lawmaker Marius Nilsen, who thinks the billionaire is worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize as a result.

Musk was nominated for the prize by Nilsen, who announced it in local publication Agderposten.

He praised Musk for his “adamant defense of dialogue, free speech and [enabling] the possibility to express one’s views” in a “continuously more polarized world.”

Nilsen also highlighted Musk’s tech companies for “increasing knowledge of both earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally,” which “has helped make the world a more connected and safer place.”

Nilsen also cited Ukraine’s use of SpaceX’s satellite internet, Starlink, in the face of Russian attacks. Musk has supplied Ukraine with thousands of Starlink terminals since 2022 but has faced accusations that Russian soldiers are also using the internet service.

On Monday, A Ukrainian minister said SpaceX had conceded Russian forces were using the internet service and are working on ways to deny access.

As Business Insider previously reported, Musk’s approach to free speech has faced scrutiny after he threatened to sue bloggers for critical coverage and fired employees for disagreeing with him.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI, made outside normal working hours.

The bar for being nominated for the Peace Prize is relatively low.

Suggestions are accepted from anyone who meets specific criteria, including members of national assemblies and governments. A shortlist will be drawn from the nominations in March.

Musk is not the only polarizing figure nominated for the prize this year.

Former President Trump has been nominated by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. Trump has also picked up nominations in previous years.

Other previous nominees for the prize include Vladimir Putin, who was put forward in 2020; Joseph Stalin, who was nominated twice for the prize in the 1940s; and Adolf Hitler, nominated in 1939.

Read the original article on Business Insider