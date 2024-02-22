Russia’s Security Chief Celebrates the Murder of Russian Defector in Spain

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russia’s security chief and former president has wasted no time in trash-talking a Russian pilot who was found murdered in Spain last week after he defected to Ukraine and publicly condemned Moscow’s war against the country.

Asked by reporters on Thursday to comment on the death of Maksim Kuzminov, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council, switched on his best tough-guy voice and replied: “For a dog, a dog’s death.”

Asked who was responsible for Kuzminov’s murder, Medvedev declined to comment, saying he’d already said everything he wanted to say. His comments come after Sergei Naryshkin, Vladimir Putin’s spy chief, blasted Kuzminov as a “traitor” and “criminal” earlier this week, saying the slain military pilot had been a “moral corpse” ever since he decided to switch his allegiance to Ukraine and defect with a high-profile helicopter hijacking that humiliated the Kremlin.

