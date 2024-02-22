Hilarious video of son stuffing his father inside an oversized balloon and inflating it with a leaf blower is the funniest video you will see all year

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the funny moment when a man manages to put his father in a large balloon by blowing it up with a leaf blower.

The video, posted by Tadhg Fleming, shows him blowing up a huge green balloon around his father before the couple and Tadhg’s younger sister Mary dance in the kitchen.

Among the 5 million fans was Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who reposted the clip with crying and laughing emojis.

Dara Ó Briain was also a big fan, writing to X: “If you think the Irish are doing well at all the film awards this year, wait until this one wins Best Picture next year.”

JK Rowling was a fan of the Irish prankster’s latest video

Dara Ó Briain was also a big fan of Tadhg Fleming’s latest antics with his father.

The video begins with the Irish prankster struggling to get the balloon over his father’s legs before beginning to inflate it as his father moves inside.

The viral hitmaker struggles to get his father inside the balloon before enlisting the help of his sister.

The brothers then try to pull the sides of the balloon around their father as quickly as possible to prevent the air from escaping.

The seemingly impossible task is not an easy one, as the clip captures some heated words between the trio before they finally manage to blow up the balloon completely.

Unimpressed with their techniques, Tadgh’s father can be heard telling them: “You didn’t get it out enough” and “you’re too slow.”

The seemingly impossible task is not an easy one, as the clip captures some heated words between the trio before they finally manage to blow up the balloon completely.

Tadgh Flemming blows up a large green balloon before his father puts his feet inside it.

The pair then struggle to get the balloon above their waists while keeping the air inside.

Finally, they enlist the help of Tadgh’s sister, Mary, who helps them carry the balloon to their father’s neck.

After successfully pumping it up, the trio dances around the living room to House of Pain’s hit Jump Around.

Tadgh’s father is seen enjoying bouncing on the balloon to the music.

Before the balloon bursts and the family falls to their knees in disbelief.

At one point, Mary yells at Tadgh to get the leaf blower before filling the giant balloon.

Finally, the family is successful and they lift Tadgh’s father to his feet before celebrating.

The hilarious clip shows Tadhg’s dad jumping around his kitchen on the giant green balloon dancing to House of Pain’s hit Jump Around before the green balloon explodes and Tadgh and Mary fall to their knees in disbelief and laughing.

The clip has racked up millions of views on social media with over five million views on Twitter and a million and counting on TikTok.

This is not the first time the father-son duo has gone viral.

They first rose to fame after a clip of the family trying to catch a bat went viral and made headlines again with a video of Tadgh and his father trying to catch a mouse.