Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Lara Trump: Republican Voters Want RNC to Pay Donald’s Legal Bills

    Lara Trump: Republican Voters Want RNC to Pay Donald’s Legal Bills

    Lara Trump, the person whom Donald Trump wants to be the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said Wednesday that she thinks Republican voters across the country would like to see the political organization pay the former president’s mounting legal bills.

    The daughter-in-law of the current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination acknowledged that she isn’t sure if the RNC rules would actually permit such payments but said conservative voters would support the idea because they perceive his various criminal and civil cases as forms of political persecution. “That’s why people are furious right now,” she said, adding: “They feel like it’s an attack not just on Donald Trump but on this country—so yeah, I think that is a big interest to people, absolutely.”

    Lara Trump spoke at the Trump campaign headquarters in South Carolina ahead of the state’s Republican primary on Saturday. She also said the GOP needs a major fundraising push to help Trump in his bid for a second presidential term and for other congressional races.

