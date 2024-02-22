Are you ready for it? The ultimate guide on how to enjoy Taylor Swift’s Eras tour ahead of her first sold-out Sydney show

<!–

Taylor Swift’s Sydney leg of her Eras tour kicks off on Friday at Accor Stadium.

To ensure fans don’t miss any of the beat-a-thons, comprised of 44 songs, some helpful tips have been circulating online.

Attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketek are encouraged to download them to their phone wallet.

This ensures minimal interruptions in the event of poor phone service, because the wallet will have a downloaded copy that does not require data to access.

Given the show’s length of over three hours, many Swifties have debated when to take a bathroom break.

While some have suggested extreme measures such as buying and wearing adult diapers so as not to miss a single song, others have suggested less extreme options.

Luckily for Sydney, Melbourne concertgoers have shared their experiences to help determine the best time to go.

The obvious choice is to rush to the bathroom after Sabrina Carpenter’s support set, but Melbourne Swifties have warned the queues are huge.

However, between each ‘era’, it has been revealed that Taylor spends a couple of minutes offstage to change her clothes.

Many Swifties have even suggested making the effort and sacrificing a song.

Some argued that Shake It Off was the ideal potty song, while others thought songs from the Evermore or Folklore eras might be lost.

If you have a ticket with accessibility needs and your seat is on the upper levels, the venue has advised you to “ask for help” and staff can guide you to alternative access points.

Swifties have also shared their experience purchasing products at Melbourne shows.

Taylor merchandise, as well as a selection of Sabrina Carpenter t-shirts and hoodies, will be available both inside and outside the stadium.

However, sizes tend to run large, so sizes small and extra small will sell out quickly.

If you are expecting those sizes, you will need to show up earlier in the day.

Swift will perform four shows in Sydney from Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 26.

