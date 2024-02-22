Why celebrities shouldn’t get smart speakers: Oxford professor warns famous people are especially ‘targetable’ to hackers

They are inside millions of homes and are useful for setting a timer or answering a question.

But smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Nest may be unsafe for celebrities because they can “reveal how you live”, one academic has warned.

Sadie Creese, a professor of cybersecurity at the University of Oxford, says popular technological devices can make certain notable figures especially “target” for hackers.

This is because they are equipped with microphones and even cameras that record and save data in the cloud.

Cybercriminals can access these recordings remotely, which could harm the victim’s organization or their family, he said.

Amazon, which launched its fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker (pictured) last year, confirmed it is reducing celebrity voices. The fun tool allows users to receive audio responses from their Echo device in the voice of their chosen celebrity.

Professor Creese gave evidence to MPs at the House of Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee on Wednesday.

When asked if he had a smart speaker in his home, he didn’t answer yes or no, but said the devices can make certain people especially “targeted,” although this doesn’t apply to “the vast majority of people.” .

“Asking me if I have smart speakers is a bit like asking me for my password, so I won’t comment on that,” Professor Creese said.

‘Do I advise people to have them? I would say that if you are a person in an important leadership position, where a threat might have an interest in attacking you, forcing you to do something, or threatening you to do something that could harm your organization or your family, anything (any device that reveal how you live) will make you more approachable.

‘So I would advise people who are in those kinds of positions where they could very well be targeted: I would advise them not to have these things in their environment, just as I would advise them against having a camera in their living room. to be.

Many smart speaker models, such as the Google Hub Next Max (pictured), are equipped with front-facing cameras and can save video streams to the cloud.

“Potentially, it simply gives the attacker more information about him that could be used to design targeted attacks.”

Professor Creese pointed to Internet of Things (IoT) devices typically found in the home, whether it’s a connected refrigerator or an electronic toothbrush.

“It may just look like someone’s toothbrush, but depending on the computing power, if there’s a toothbrush in someone’s house… then that’s a possible way in,” he said.

‘(With) some of these devices not only is their primary functionality in question; “Each of these devices, if connected to the Internet, is a potential platform (for an attack),” he said.

‘That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have them, but we should be aware of it. ‘

Unfortunately, electronic products are now equipped with more in-home surveillance capabilities than a few years ago.

The academic added that trying to buy a smart TV without a camera for the living room is now “quite difficult to do.”

“Camera systems will increasingly be built with connectivity,” he added.

Now, many smart speaker models, such as the Google Hub Next Max, are equipped with front-facing cameras and can save video streams to the cloud.

Even those without cameras are equipped with microphones that record everything and save the audio to a database every time you start talking to them.

They are usually in “listening mode,” meaning they listen constantly to recognize “wake words” (like “Hey Google”).

Amazon has come under fire for storing conversations users have with Alexa, which it previously admitted is listened to and transcribed by staff.

MailOnline has contacted Amazon and Google for comment.