    Tucker Carlson’s Baffled Face Gets a Place in Russian Classrooms

    Tucker Carlson’s Baffled Face Gets a Place in Russian Classrooms

    Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via Reuters

    Tucker Carlson’s dumbfounded face during his two-hour interview with Vladimir Putin has gotten a place in the history books—at least in Russian classrooms, where the sit-down is set to become a part of the curriculum.

    Teachers in schools across the country have been given new guidelines from the Education Ministry that call for the “significant educational resource” to be used across a range of disciplines “in the context of patriotic education,” according to a memorandum published this week on an educational portal linked to the government.

    Lessons on history, social studies, geography, and even literature should use the two-hour “interview” to develop students’ “critical thinking” skills and give them a “deep understanding” of their country’s geopolitical views, the memorandum notes.

