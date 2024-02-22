Company behind viral Stanley cups is sued in multiple states after admitting some of the tumblers contain lead

Customers in California and Nevada have filed lawsuits against Seattle-based Stanley Tumbler’s parent company, Pacific Market International.

They accuse Stanley glasses of false advertising and say they would not have purchased the glasses if they had known they contained lead.

In January, Stanley admitted that its vacuum-insulated stainless steel products are sealed with lead-containing beads.

Four California whistleblowers said the company falsely advertised its cups as “BPA free” but failed to warn the public that lead is a “key ingredient” in its vacuum seal, in a Feb. 1 filing seeking $70 million. of dollars.

‘Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation into the base of our products; “The sealing material includes some lead,” Stanley said on his support page.

Several California and Nevada consumers have filed class action lawsuits against Stanley Cups’ parent company, Seattle-based Pacific Market International, LLC.

A group of California customers say they bought Stanley glasses before the company’s announcement in January and insist they would not have bought them if they had known they contained lead.

“Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable layer of stainless steel, making it inaccessible to consumers. Please be assured that there is no lead present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer or in the contents of the product.

A second lawsuit filed by a Nevada woman seeking an unspecified amount on Feb. 12 said she purchased a Stanley Mug for $35 from Target in March 2023 and accuses Pacific Market International of violating its warranty.

“Millions of consumers who purchased a Stanley glass in recent years were just informed last month that the glass designed for their use contains lead, a toxic substance that can cause serious health problems,” the lawsuit says.

“They have become a viral sensation on social media, and the rise in popularity has been particularly sharp among young women.”

‘Lead is a heavy metal that can cause irreversible damage to the nervous system, especially in children and pregnant women, part of the target market for purchasing these products. “Exposure to lead can cause developmental delays, learning disabilities, behavioral problems, anemia, kidney damage, and even death,” the lawsuit says.

A third lawsuit filed by a California woman on February 14 accuses Pacific Market International of fraud by omission and negligent misrepresentation.

The lawsuit said, “PMI knew that Plaintiff and the Class could not reasonably be expected to know or discover that Stanley Cups were misrepresented in the packaging, labels, advertising, and website before purchasing them.”

Lead is a naturally occurring metal found in small amounts in the Earth’s crust that can be toxic to humans and animals, according to the EPA.

Lead poisoning is usually caused by exposure to contaminated paint and dust in water, air, and soil. Young children are particularly vulnerable to overexposure because poisoning can harm their physical and mental development.

“Even low levels of lead that were once considered safe have been linked to harmful changes in intelligence, behavior and health,” said Paul Allwood, chief of the lead poisoning surveillance and prevention branch at the National Center for Lead Poisoning. Environmental Health from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. , he told Today.com.

Since Stanley Cups went viral on TikTok, they have become a status symbol for schoolchildren.

Videos of people fighting over the latest color shade of insulated drink containers at Target have gone viral on social media as the craze spreads across the country.

Children have revealed that they are being bullied at school for having knock-off versions of the mug instead of the brand.