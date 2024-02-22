Yale Once Again Requires Standardized Test Scores

DEA / M. BORCHI / Getty Images

Yale University will require applicants in the class of 2029 to report standardized test scores, reversing a pandemic-era policy that was in place for nearly four years.

Students applying in the 2024-2025 cycle must report a combination of SAT, ACT, IB or AP scores, the university announced Thursday. Yale has a “holistic” application process that includes personal essays, letters of recommendation, and other factors in evaluating candidates.

The decision makes Yale the second Ivy League school to drop test-optional policies, following a similar announcement made by Dartmouth two weeks earlier. Before that, MIT and Georgetown were the only elite schools to require standardized test scores, dropping test-optional policies in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Read more at The Daily Beast.