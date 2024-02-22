ULTIMATE EUROPA LEAGUE LAST-16 GUIDE: Your complete rundown of when and where to watch the draw as well as who Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton can and can’t play

Your guide to the Europa League round of 16, including when and where the draw will take place

There are still three English clubs involved: Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham

The Champions League is the cherry on top of European football, but the Europa League is just as entertaining.

The enthusiasm for Europe’s second best club competition has only grown after an incredibly competitive group stage and the play-off first leg played earlier this month.

The Europa League play-off second legs will be played tonight, so fans of Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham will only have one more dream until their fate is decided and they know who their team will face in the round of 16 of the competition. .

All three English clubs, as well as Rangers, secured their place in the round of 16 after finishing top of their respective groups.

Liverpool have their eyes set on European glory as they look to give manager Jurgen Klopp a legendary farewell.

Brighton will be looking to make more club history by reaching the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time.

West Ham will be hoping to build on the European glory they experienced last year by winning the Conference League.

When is the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Friday 23 February at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time is the Europa League draw?

The draw will begin at 11am (GMT), 6am (ET), 10pm (ACT).

Where can I see the draw?

The UEFA Europa League draw will be available to watch for free on the official UEFA website.

The broadcast will start at 11am (GMT) and you will be able to watch it. here.

How does the draw work, who can Liverpool and company play against?

The draw is as follows…

There are eight seeded teams and eight unseeded teams. The eight seeded teams will be placed in one bowl for the draw, while there will be a second bowl made up of the eight unseeded teams (the winners of each play-off round match).

The play-off teams are made up of the runners-up of this year’s Europa League and the teams that placed in their group in this year’s Champions League.

Remaining Europa League teams Seeded teams

Unseeded teams 1. Atalanta (ITA)

1. SC Freiburg (GER) or Lens (FRA) 2. Brighton (ENG)

2. Rennes (FRA) or AC Milan (ITA) 3. Leverkusen (GER)

3. Toulouse (FRA) or Benfica (POR) 4. Liverpool (ENG)

4. Qarabağ (AZE) or Braga (POR) 5. Rangers (Scotland)

5. Sparta Praha (CZE) or Galatasaray (TUR) 6. Slavia Prague (CHE)

6. Sporting CP (POR) or Young Boys (SUI) 7. Villarreal (ESP)

7. Marseille (FRA) or Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 8. West Ham (ENG)

8. Roma (ITA) vs Feyenoord (NED)

No seeded teams will play each other (i.e. Liverpool cannot play Brighton), nor will any play-off winning team (i.e. Milan cannot play Sporting).

Each round of 16 tie will consist of one of this season’s Europa League group winners and one of the play-off winners.

The draw for Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham is essentially open.

The only rule that could have been a problem is now irrelevant for the English clubs as they are all seeded and will not play each other.

giveaway rules

One of the main rules of the draw has to do with the origin of the team. No teams from the same country can play against each other.

For example, Milan are currently 3-0 against Rennes and there is still the second leg left.

If Milan manage to hold off Rennes and progress, they will not be able to face Atalanta because they are both Italian clubs.

Due to Europa League rules, AC Milan and Atalanta cannot meet in the round of 16 draw because they both play in Italy.

The only other rule is that teams that were in the same Europa League group this season cannot play each other again.

This means that for English clubs Liverpool cannot play Toulouse, Brighton cannot play Marseille and West Ham cannot play Freiburg.

Rangers will not be able to play Sparta Praha as they both finished first and second in Group C.

Teams Liverpool can play

SC Freiburg (GER) or Lens (FRA)

Rennes (FRA) or AC Milan (ITA)

Qarabag (AZE) or Braga (POR)

Sparta Prague (CZE) or Galatasaray (TUR)

Sporting CP (POR) or Young Boys (SUI)

Marseille (FRA) or Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Roma (ITA) vs Feyenoord (NED)

Benfica (POR) – if they win against Toulouse

Teams West Ham can play

Rennes (FRA) or AC Milan (ITA)

Qarabag (AZE) or Braga (POR)

Sparta Prague (CZE) or Galatasaray (TUR)

Sporting CP (POR) or Young Boys (SUI)

Marseille (FRA) or Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Roma (ITA) vs Feyenoord (NED)

Toulouse or Benfica (POR)

Lens (FRA) – if they win against Freiburg

Teams Brighton can play

SC Freiburg (GER) or Lens (FRA)

Rennes (FRA) or AC Milan (ITA)

Qarabag (AZE) or Braga (POR)

Sparta Prague (CZE) or Galatasaray (TUR)

Sporting CP (POR) or Young Boys (SUI)

Roma (ITA) vs Feyenoord (NED)

Toulouse or Benfica (POR)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – if they win against Marseille