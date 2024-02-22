From Coffee to Seltzer, Add CBD to Your Beverage Lineup With These Drinks

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

At this point, I’ve tried a multitude of CBD products, but the ones I come back to always are the drinks. I’m constantly trying all the brands I can find that the bodega by my apartment stocks to try and find the ones that I like the best, from seltzer to teas to coffee. Because CBD supplements and edibles have taken the mainstream market by storm, many of these brands are now available online, so no matter where you are, you can try your own.

CBD-infused drinks are a great alternative to that nightly glass of wine because they help you unwind without the side effects of consuming alcohol… and without a dreaded hangover. Of course, you can also drink them during the day anytime you’re feeling stressed or nervous without it impacting your focus. Here are some of our favorite THC-free CBD drinks to try for yourself to get shipped right to your door.

