Past Victim of Audrii Cunningham’s Alleged Murderer Speaks Out: ‘He’s a Nasty Man’

ABC 13

A victim of Don McDougal, the man accused of murdering 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham and dumping her body in a Texas river last week, has spoken out about her chilling experience with McDougal in an interview with Houston’s ABC 13.

Carissa Davis, now in her 20s, said she was just a year younger than Cunningham when McDougal hopped in a bed with her and tried to take off her pants in 2007.

Davis said the horrifying incident occurred at a family gathering, where she was lying in a bed with her cousin before McDougal “yanked” her loved one away so it was just the two of them. She said she fought back against McDougal, though, stopping him from taking things any further.

