Polis won’t rule out a 2028 presidential bid

Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday did not rule out a 2028 presidential bid when pressed about his future plans during POLITICO’s Governors Summit.

“This is a job a little different than a senator in Congress, where you kind of have a little more time to think about things. You’re really running things day to day in your states,” Polis said when asked if he has considered a 2028 presidential run. “There’s very little time, nor should people in those kinds of positions, to be thinking about three, four years out.”

Even when asked multiple times, the Colorado governor would not divulge his future plans.

“I’m focused on being governor of Colorado,” Polis said. Instead, Polis said he hopes to address Colorado’s affordable housing issue in the next three to four years.

Polis, a key surrogate for President Joe Biden, also defended the president’s age, policies and reelection campaign throughout his interview with POLITICO — even as voters become increasingly concerned over Biden’s advanced age.

It’s not Polis’ first hint at a presidential run. During his state of the state address earlier this year, Polis made a tease to a potential 2028 bid for the White House. “There’s been some buzz about what might be next for me as well,” Polis said.

But his answer earlier this year also sidestepped his future ambitions: Polis joked, “I’d like to announce that I will be trying out for the Colorado Rockies this spring.”