Patrick Mahomes credits Chiefs receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling for coming up with key fourth-down play in Super Bowl LVIII that led to a first-down run and a title for Kansas City

Valdés-Scantling suggested a pass play that would get Mahomes moving

Mahomes fought for a first down and then passed for a winning touchdown in overtime

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling for coming up with a play to keep the team’s overtime campaign alive in Super Bowl LVIII.

Facing a key fourth down that KC had to convert to stay in the game, Mahomes was able to run eight yards for a first down and move on.

As for how he arrived at that play, Mahomes told ‘The Peter King Podcast’ that during a timeout, the receiver known as MVS suggested a setup that could make the QB mobile if he needed to run.

“Yeah, I wish I could take all the credit, but it was kind of crazy,” Mahomes said. “So, we were going over our plays, we were trying to decide if we were going to run or pass, and we had a couple of running plays called up.

‘We had already had a lot of short-yardage situations in the game and we were trying to find the perfect play.

“So I was thinking about passing because I wanted to pass, obviously, and have the ball in my hand. It was actually MVS who walked up to the group next to me and said, ‘Hey, let’s go to Slide Keys.’ Which is crazy because it’s not really a play designed for him, it’s a play designed for Travis (Kelce) and Rashee (Rice).

“When he said it, I understood and thought, ‘That’s it.’ That’s perfect.’

Mahomes then broke down the play, revealing his options were to throw to tight end Travis Kelce or receiver Rashee Rice.

“It’s kind of a bootleg play, where I fake a run and I get to the perimeter and there’s kind of a pass to Trav as he slides over two guys,” Mahomes said.

“I think it was MVS and Rashee coming across the middle trying to cause some disruption, some interference type stuff, so Trav could flank (the defenders). I like it because it gave me the option to throw to Travis. It gave me the option to throw it to Rashee. It gave me the option to run.

“I told the coach, ‘Let’s call this.’ That type of game, you want it to be man coverage. I told the coach, ‘If it’s not there, I’m going to run for it.’ And then he trusted us to come out and cover .

It was zone cover and once I got out and saw room to run, I just went for it.’

Mahomes then continued down the field and eventually found Mecole Hardman for a touchdown that won a fourth Super Bowl title for Kansas City.