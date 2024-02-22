Jessica Chastain plays troubled single mother and recovering alcoholic as she stars opposite Peter Sarsgaard in powerful new drama Memory – as UK release date revealed

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard star in a new film Memory which will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from February 23, 2024.

The film centers on a social worker, played by actress Jessica, 46, whose stable life is interrupted when she reunites with an old high school classmate, played by Peter, 52.

The film premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Lion for Best Film and won Best Actor for Peter.

Written and directed by Michel Franco (Sundown, New Order, April’s Daughter, Chronic, After Lucia) and produced by Michel Franco, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery, the film has garnered widespread critical acclaim.

It was surrounded by awards buzz when it began its theatrical release on December 22 in the US.

Sylvia (Jessica) is a social worker who leads a simple, structured life: her daughter, her job, her AA meetings.

This is revealed when Saul (Peter) follows her home from her high school reunion.

Their surprise meeting will deeply impact them both by opening the door to the past.

The trailer shows the couple’s meeting and how their lives become intertwined afterwards.

In the preview, Sylvia asks Saul: ‘Why did you follow me home from the party? Or do you only remember when it suits you?

The effects of dementia are shown through a series of scenes that perplex Sarsgaard’s character.

Bohemia Media founders Phil Hunt and Lucy Fenton said: “We are delighted to share this story superbly performed and compassionately told by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco.

“Exploring the vulnerability of our memories and the desire for human connection despite a traumatic history, MEMORY is a welcome addition to our list of films that share experiences of marginalized and underrepresented voices.”

Deadline He initially revealed that Chastain and Sarsgaard joined the project in May 2022.

The film’s physical production took place in New York and was completed by its team last May.

The feature has received widespread critical acclaim and has a 92% rating on rotten tomatoes.

For the film, Jessica had no makeup team, no personal trailer, and got her own wardrobe for the New York film set.

Memory is Jessica’s first performance since winning the Oscar in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

“We had the Oscars and I won for Tammy Faye, and right after that, I showed up on set to do Memory.

“Michel said a lot of people told him, ‘Oh, Jessica is leaving your movie because she just won an Oscar,’” he later explained.

MEMORY will be in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from February 23, 2024.

