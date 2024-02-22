Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    News

    Texas High School Can Punish Black Student for His Hairstyle, Judge Says

    By

    Feb 22, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Texas High School Can Punish Black Student for His Hairstyle, Judge Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Courtesy of KTRK

    A Texas judge struck a blow to the state’s newly adopted CROWN Act on Thursday, ruling that a public school district can continue to punish a Black teen who wears his hair in locs.

    In a trial that lasted just a few hours, Judge Chap Cain III ruled that Barbers Hill Independent School District did not violate the CROWN Act when it subjected Darryl George, 18, to in-school suspensions and off-site instruction for nearly six months.

    George has been isolated from his peers for most of the school year since he was first disciplined by Barbers Hill High School in August for violating the school’s dress code.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israeli ground offensive in Rafah ‘aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable’

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    George Furbank admits he wasn’t ready for his nightmare England debut against France in 2020… but insists he’s ready relaunch his international career against Scotland after thriving as Northampton captain

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam found guilty of murder

    Feb 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Israeli ground offensive in Rafah ‘aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable’

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    George Furbank admits he wasn’t ready for his nightmare England debut against France in 2020… but insists he’s ready relaunch his international career against Scotland after thriving as Northampton captain

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam found guilty of murder

    Feb 22, 2024
    News Politics

    Kemp criticizes Biden’s electric vehicle push

    Feb 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy