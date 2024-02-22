Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam found guilty of murder

Adam Montgomery has been found guilty of the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony.

A jury found the New Hampshire father guilty after six hours of deliberation over two days following a two-week trial.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Adam Montgomery has been found guilty of the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony.

A jury found the 34-year-old New Hampshire father guilty after six hours of deliberation over two days following a two-week trial.

Prosecutors successfully alleged that Montgomery repeatedly punched the defenseless girl in the face in 2019 after she had a bathroom accident in the car.

He then took opioids when she died from her injuries in the back seat.

Harmony, who was blind in one eye, was last seen alive before the incident and her body has not yet been recovered.

Adam Montgomery has been found guilty of the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony.

Harmony and her real mother Crystal Sorey in happier times before she was brutally murdered

The reason is believed to be that Montgomery was angry because Harmony had urinated in the car.

According to the report, in previous hearings, prosecutors have alleged that the evil child killer moved the body from container to container and from location to location as his body decomposed.

Locations included the trunk of a friend’s car, a cooler in the hallway of his mother-in-law’s apartment building, the roof vent of a homeless shelter and the freezer of an apartment.

Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla, Harmony’s stepmother, said that at one point the body was kept in a tote bag in a hospital maternity ward, according to the same report.

Kayla, who was allegedly there at the time of the murder, said she placed the bag between her own young children in a stroller and took it to her husband’s workplace.

Investigators allege Montgomery finally disposed of the body in early March 2020 with a rented moving truck.

Toll data shows that the truck in question crossed the Tobin Bridge in Boston several times, but there is no other road data to help police identify the whereabouts of the body.

In April, police searched a swampy area in Revere, Massachusetts, but to no avail.

Prosecutor Ben Agati called Montgomery a “raging titan” for his heinous crime.

The killer smiles in court and continues to refuse to tell authorities where the body is.

Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla is currently serving 18 months in prison for perjury.

The car where Montgomery allegedly beat her young daughter to death in a fit of rage

Harmony would be nine years old now if she were still alive but she only lived about half that long.

In April, police searched a swampy area in Revere, Massachusetts, but to no avail.

He said: ‘Adam Montgomery was not a loving father. He was an enraged titan who had no business being around Harmony.

‘The day Harmony died, all he had was his car, his rage, his fists. After meeting Harmony, she got dirty in the car.

“He took her life in anger over a bathroom accident.”

Montgomery is reported to have said, “I think I really hurt her this time” after the fatal blow, and went on to say, “I felt something.”