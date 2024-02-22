Lululemon’s Under-the-Radar Online Outlet Is a Dream Come True for Bargain-Seeking Activewear Lovers

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Lululemon lovers, grab your wallets because we’ve discovered a new way to score discounted activewear from the beloved brand at steep discounts (and yes, including all the best-sellers like the Align Pant and Wunder Under leggings). Indeed, Lululemon’s online outlet—which lives under the “we made too much” section of the site—is undoubtedly one of the best activewear finds.

Perhaps you’ve had your eye on the celebrity-favorite Align Paints (Meghan Markle loves these) or are looking for a gift for one of your runner friends without dropping upwards of $100. Either way, Lululemon’s online outlet sale is well stocked, with plenty of the brand’s most covetable styles marked down up to 50 percent off.

