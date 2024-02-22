Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    News

    A booming stock market means homebuyers will be more tolerant of high mortgage rates, Compass CEO says

    By

    Feb 22, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    A booming stock market means homebuyers will be more tolerant of high mortgage rates, Compass CEO says

    A for sale sign.

    Feverpitched/Getty Images

    A strong US stock market means homebuyers are more tolerant of high mortgage rates, Compass CEO Robert Refkin said.
    Mortgage rates have been climbing back up towards 8% after hotter inflation data and delayed Fed rate cuts.
    But “you don’t need 6% mortgage rates when the stock market is at an all-time high,” says Refkin.

    Mortgage rates have been creeping back up towards 8%. But one expert says a roaring stock market has been helping to blunt the increase.

    “You don’t need 6% mortgage rates when the stock market is at an all-time high,” Robert Refkin, Compass CEO said on CNBC on Thursday. “You have markets like the Bay Area, like Seattle, where people are paid in their bonuses, and their compensation is in stock — it’s at an all time high, they can afford a home.”

    Mortgage rates have gone back north of 7% in recent months after tumbling from recent peaks of more than 8% in October. They originally declined because of the prospect of imminent monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. But as rate cuts have been delayed, mortgage rates have crawled back up.

    At the same time, the S&P 500 has hit a series of record highs, and currently sits above the key psychological threshold of 5,000. Tech stocks in particular have been powering ahead, with companies like Nvidia and Meta posting blowout earnings reports.

    Still, there are signs that high rates are, in fact, deterring homebuyers. A Mortgage Bankers Association report from this week showed home loan applications fell 10% from a week earlier.

    But Refkin notes that a glut of inventory could help ease affordability pressures after a major supply crunch exacerbated the housing crisis last year.

    “What’s driving activity is inventory and we have 13% more inventory this year than we did last year, and it converts into sales,” he said. “I believe this Spring market we will see a significant increase in inventory.”

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Judge Arthur Engoron DENIES Trump’s move to stall enforcement of $355 million fraud trial fine after AG Letitia James threatened to seize his buildings if he doesn’t pay

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama puffs on a suspicious-looking roll-up with boyfriend Stormzy before flying home from South Africa after Love Island All Stars final

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Astronomers used JWST to finally solve a 37-year mystery over one of the brightest cosmic explosions ever seen in modern history

    Feb 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Judge Arthur Engoron DENIES Trump’s move to stall enforcement of $355 million fraud trial fine after AG Letitia James threatened to seize his buildings if he doesn’t pay

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Maya Jama puffs on a suspicious-looking roll-up with boyfriend Stormzy before flying home from South Africa after Love Island All Stars final

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Astronomers used JWST to finally solve a 37-year mystery over one of the brightest cosmic explosions ever seen in modern history

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    ‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Fox News ‘Liberal’ Pundit’s ‘Both Sides’ BS

    Feb 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy