Biden meets Alexei Navalny’s widow and daughter in California and promises major sanctions against Putin

President Joe Biden met with Alexei Navalny’s widow and daughter in California and promised major new sanctions against Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime.

The president saw Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya in San Francisco and expressed his condolences over the death of Putin’s chief critic and opposition leader in an Arctic prison last week.

“The president expressed his admiration for Aleksey Navalny’s extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to all,” the White House said.

They met when Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, revealed that she had been taken to a secret morgue to view her son’s body.

She demanded that Kremlin officials hand over “my son’s body immediately” after investigators tried to “blackmail” her into holding a “secret” burial.

More to follow

