Getty Images/Joshua Bessex

The punter Matt Araiza officially returned to the NFL on Thursday, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs two months after a sexual assault lawsuit against him was dropped.

Araiza’s signing with last year’s Super Bowl champions was announced by his agent, Joe Linta, in a post to X.

“We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the @Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity,” he wrote.

