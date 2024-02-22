Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    ‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Fox News ‘Liberal’ Pundit’s ‘Both Sides’ BS

    The Morning Joe crew on Thursday took some potshots at Fox News “liberal” pundit Harold Ford Jr. over his tendency to agree with his conservative colleagues while taking a “both sides” approach to any topic.

    Making this more of a gut punch: Ford was once a frequent presence on the MSNBC flagship morning show until he was benched in late 2017 after he was fired from Morgan Stanley over misconduct allegations.

    During a segment on the indicted FBI informant behind the GOP’s now-discredited Biden bribery allegations, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski asserted that much of the “disinformation” and “twisting and turning” around the president’s impeachment starts and ends with Fox News.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

