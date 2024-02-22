Maya Jama puffs on a suspicious-looking roll-up with boyfriend Stormzy before flying home from South Africa after Love Island All Stars final

Maya Jama was spotted smoking a suspicious looking cigarette with her boyfriend Stormzy outside Cape Town International Airport this week.

The Love Island presenter, 29, finished the All Stars version of the ITV reality show on Monday and returned home to London, before flying out to enjoy Milan Fashion Week.

But before leaving South Africa, Maya and the rapper, 30, lit up an e-cigarette and passed it between them before boarding their flight.

A spectator told him Sun: ‘Maya and Stormzy smoked a cigarette before checking in for their flight to London.

“It didn’t look like Maya was used to smoking because she started coughing while Stormzy was smoking next to her.”

They added: “They seemed really in love and were laughing and holding hands as they walked through the airport.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Maya Jama and Stormzy for comment. Maya’s representative declined to comment.

In 2020, Stormzy said he had “quit smoking marijuana” to protect his mental health.

The rapper said he “suffered from mental health issues for years” and that smoking marijuana only worsened his depression.

He explained: ‘If you have mental health problems, stop smoking marijuana. It’s not good for your mental health.

‘I have suffered from mental health problems for the last few years. When I felt depressed, I would lock myself away and smoke marijuana and it would get worse and worse.

‘It doesn’t help your situation. It will fuck you up. “It feels good for about 20 minutes and then after that… we all know, us pot smokers know how it goes.”

Maya is the latest jet setter at the moment, having arrived in Milan after spending less than 24 hours in the UK, following her return from South Africa.

The Love Island presenter wrapped up the All Stars version of the ITV reality show and was apparently heading back home to London.

Stormzy was seen putting his arm around Maya’s waist as they strolled through the airport.

They seemed playful as they checked in for their flight.

Maya dressed casually in a white tank top and black sweatpants.

She accessorized with a black baseball cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Stormzy was wearing a football shirt and shorts.

However, Maya spent less than 24 hours back in the UK, before catching another flight to attend the Milan Fashion Week shows.

Making the most of her time in the Italian capital, she stunned in a semi-sheer dress after changing out of a silver jumpsuit to attend two shows.

To close her evening on Roberto Cavalli’s Fall/Winter 2024/25 women’s fashion catwalk, Maya opted for a black dress, with a plunging neckline and tassels.

The eye-catching number showed off her taut midriff before falling into a sheer skirt, complete with a tiered hem.

Earlier in the day, the TV presenter joined a host of other famous faces in the front row at the Alberta Ferretti show, where they showed off the Autumn/Winter women’s clothing line.

Maya was joined by a star-studded cast, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Ashley Graham Jameela Jamil and Eva Herzigova with her son Edward.

Maya cut a great figure during her appearance at the show, wearing a silver jumpsuit with a pair of black stilettos and a patent leather clutch.

She spent less than 24 hours back in the UK, before catching another flight to attend two Milan Fashion Week shows, wearing a different outfit for each.

The Love Island final was on Monday night (Maya pictured during the episode)

The star sported bangs and wore her shiny locks down, as she opted for a bright bronze-toned makeup palette.

She was positioned between former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne and model Ashley Graham.

Maya landed in her third country in 24 hours when she touched down in Milan on Wednesday.

Maya had been in South Africa for the show’s live final on Monday night and after experiencing the series wrap party, she spent the next day flying back to the UK with her boyfriend Stormzy, who had supported her in the final.