Judge Arthur Engoron DENIES Trump’s move to stall enforcement of $355 million fraud trial fine after AG Letitia James threatened to seize his buildings if he doesn’t pay

Judge Arthur Engoron rejected a move by Donald Trump’s lawyers to block the execution of the $355 million he ordered Trump to pay after his fraud trial.

It came after New York Attorney General Letitia James threatened to go to court to “seize his assets” if he does not pay the fine within the required 30 days. Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has said Trump was “prepared”

Trump’s lawyers sought to block the fine from going into effect to allow for an “orderly post-judgment process” while Trump and his advisers discuss how to raise the huge sum or figure out how to post bail.

But Engoron, who issued a blunt ruling Friday saying Trump’s refusal to admit mistakes “borders on the pathological,” was not swayed.

“You have not explained, much less justified, any basis for a suspension,” Engoron wrote in an email that was aware to the judicial file. ‘I trust that the Appellate Division will protect your appeal rights.

“His goal to take down the Trump Organization, his goal to take down the people who worked so hard, including on his campaign, his family, and the list goes on and on, his goal, frankly, is not going to succeed.” she said. “That’s all I’m willing to say,” Habba added.

He spoke hours after James threatened to seize assets, even though Trump is within a window to try to pay the fine or post bail pending an appeal his lawyers said he would make.

“If you do not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize your assets,” James told ABC News.

Trump will need to come up with more than $450 million with penalties and interest, a staggering sum even for a man with an estimated net worth of more than $2 billion. The interest is close to $90,000 a day.

Habba previously told Fox News, the same network he spoke to on Wednesday, that Trump would follow that path.

‘I can tell you what the rules are. Within 30 days, even if we decide to appeal this, we have to pay the bond, which is the full amount and something more. We will be prepared to do it,” he said, even before James’ threat.

On Wednesday, he described posting bail as simply an “option.”

‘You can pay bail, which is an option. You can tell the judge that he should overturn the verdict, because it’s crazy, and it is. And all of those options are on the table,” she told host Martha McCallum.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump vowed to appeal but failed to prevent the massive payout.

Trump’s stake in the building at 40 Wall Street alone, which appeared in his fraud trial, is estimated at $80 million. James mentioned the building while he was talking about seizing assets to ensure payment.

But Habba stopped short of describing Trump’s direction, saying he “will never show my cards.”

‘We have a great team. “I’m proud of our team and we’re working day and night to figure out what the best move is strategically.” Habba said.who faced criticism after the stunning $83 million civil award in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

He said James’ goal was to “try to harm the president, try to harm his family, the company.”

“She doesn’t stand a chance, the appeal record is strong,” he said.

“We are prepared to make sure that New Yorkers are paid their judgment, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street every day,” he said.

That comment prompted Habba to respond that James “has a grudge.”

Trump would be expected to pay about $35 million to a bond company, assuming he can find someone to take on the risk for a client who has been banned from running a New York company for three years and faces four indictments. penalties along with a separate fine of $83. $1 million jury award after being found liable for defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case.

‘I have a lot of cash, but that doesn’t mean he can take it,’ Trump he said in a Fox News town hall Tuesday, referencing Judge Arthur Engoron, who imposed the fine in a surprising order Friday.

“I think he looked at my cash and said, ‘We’ll take all your cash,’” Trump posited. During the case he testified that he had $400 million in cash.

Meanwhile, James said she is willing to seize Trump’s assets if she can’t find the funds to cover the fine. She made the threat even though Trump had 25 days to post about $35 million bail to hold the case.

Forbes estimated the value of Trump’s New York real estate portfolio at $690 million, meaning he most likely has the assets to pay for the impressive order, but not necessarily the liquidity.

CNBC reported that Trump would need to come up with $540 million for an ‘appeal bond’ that represents 120 percent of the award plus current interest.

“It’s not very attractive to take real estate as collateral,” Neil Pedersen, owner of New York-based bond agency Pedersen & Sons, told the network.