Biden Pledges Sanctions on Russia During Meeting With Navalny’s Widow, Daughter

The White House via Twitter

President Joe Biden met with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny’s widow and daughter on Thursday.

In a post on X, Biden wrote that he met with the the loved ones of the late foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Aleksey’s legacy of courage will live on in Yulia and Dasha, and the countless people across Russia fighting for democracy and human rights.”

According to a press statement from the White House, Biden affirmed during the meeting that he plans to announce major new sanctions against Russia on Friday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.