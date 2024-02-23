Meghan Markle steps out for fancy lunch date with friends at Cipriani restaurant in Beverly Hills

<!–

Meghan Markle was smiling from ear to ear when she was spotted having lunch with friends in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The Suits star-turned-Duchess of Sussex, 42, showed off a winning, casual look in a black sweater and wide-leg pants as she was spotted leaving chic Italian restaurant Cipriani with some of her friends.

She contrasted her black clothing with a luxurious brown coat and a matching bag under her arm.

Meghan appeared to have gone out to lunch without her husband, Prince Harry, accompanying her.

Cipriani Beverly Hills, part of the historic fourth-generation Italian family restaurant brand, only opened its doors in January of this year, following the opening of locations in Venice, Milan, New York and Las Vegas.

