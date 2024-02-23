University of Georgia Warns Students to Travel in Groups After Mysterious Death

University of Georgia Facebook

The University of Georgia canceled classes Friday and urged people to travel “in groups” after one of its students turned up dead after failing to return from a morning run on Thursday, campus authorities announced.

Few details about the student’s death have been released, but university officials say foul play is suspected after the student’s body was found with “visible injuries” in a wooded area near the school’s intramural fields.

In a statement emailed to students and obtained by The Daily Beast, the university called the death a “terrible situation.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.