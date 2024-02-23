Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    University of Georgia Warns Students to Travel in Groups After Mysterious Death

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    University of Georgia Warns Students to Travel in Groups After Mysterious Death

    University of Georgia Facebook

    The University of Georgia canceled classes Friday and urged people to travel “in groups” after one of its students turned up dead after failing to return from a morning run on Thursday, campus authorities announced.

    Few details about the student’s death have been released, but university officials say foul play is suspected after the student’s body was found with “visible injuries” in a wooded area near the school’s intramural fields.

    In a statement emailed to students and obtained by The Daily Beast, the university called the death a “terrible situation.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Private spacecraft completes first US moon landing in 50 years

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Jesse Baird, Luke Davies missing: Shocking phone development in the search for cop Beau Lamarre-Condon

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Drew Barrymore is 49! The star looks thrilled as she is given flowers and balloons when arriving to the NYC set of her talk show

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Private spacecraft completes first US moon landing in 50 years

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Jesse Baird, Luke Davies missing: Shocking phone development in the search for cop Beau Lamarre-Condon

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Drew Barrymore is 49! The star looks thrilled as she is given flowers and balloons when arriving to the NYC set of her talk show

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    San Diego police tell Vision Pro users to ‘cross streets the old-fashioned way’ — without a headset on

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy