    Baby Dreams Dashed by Alabama Court’s Nightmare IVF Ruling

    Erin Consuegra’s three rounds of IVF have ended in heartbreak.

    The first, in 2021, did not work. The second, in 2022, resulted in a pregnancy, but she miscarried on Feb. 22 after just 18 weeks. Her third produced an embryo that has been sitting in a freezer, waiting for a scheduled April transfer to her uterus.

    But on Thursday, Consuegra learned that a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court had prompted her clinic to pause IVF treatments—putting her journey toward motherhood in limbo.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

