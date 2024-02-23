Baby Dreams Dashed by Alabama Court’s Nightmare IVF Ruling

The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Erin Consuegra and Brittany Stuart

Erin Consuegra’s three rounds of IVF have ended in heartbreak.

The first, in 2021, did not work. The second, in 2022, resulted in a pregnancy, but she miscarried on Feb. 22 after just 18 weeks. Her third produced an embryo that has been sitting in a freezer, waiting for a scheduled April transfer to her uterus.

But on Thursday, Consuegra learned that a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court had prompted her clinic to pause IVF treatments—putting her journey toward motherhood in limbo.

