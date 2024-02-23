Biden Impeachment Witness Arrested Again for Lying to FBI

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The now-discredited star witness in Joe Biden’s impeachment was taken back into custody on Thursday morning while meeting with his lawyers.

Alexander Smirnov was re-arrested after being released from custody on charges of making false statements to the FBI that were handed down last week.

Those charges allege that Smirnov lied about statements he made to authorities including that Hunter Biden had done business in Ukraine, and that he and president Joe Biden had received bribes from Ukrainian-based energy company Burisma.

Read more at The Daily Beast.