Video of Beau Lamarre’s aggressive Taser takedown of a criminal resurfaces – as he hands himself into police amid search for Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies

A viral video has resurfaced of a police officer and well-known celebrity hunter aggressively tasering a man in a suburban yard, as he is named as a person of interest in the disappearance of a Channel 10 presenter and her boyfriend.

NSW Police Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon is the ex-boyfriend of former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, who has been missing with fellow flight attendant Luke Davies, 29, since Monday .

There are serious fears for his safety, and detectives launched a frantic search for Constable Lamarre after they failed to find him following the pair’s disappearance.

He was arrested on Friday morning when he attended Bondi police station, in the east of the city, following a raid on his family home in Balmain and a search of his rented white van.

Beau Lamarre followed his mother Coleen Lamarre (above mother and son together) into police and joined the New South Wales Police in 2019.

Officer Beau Lamarre struggles with a man he Tasered after believing the suspect had a warrant for his arrest.

Davies and Baird’s bloody clothes, credit cards, keys, an $8,000 watch and a mobile phone were found dumped in a bin at the Cronulla Club, in Sydney’s south, on Wednesday.

This led police 30 kilometers north to Baird’s home on Brown Street in Paddington, in Sydney’s east, where officers found enough blood to suggest at least one of the men had suffered a serious injury.

A year after Lamarre joined the police, he made headlines for a Taser attack on a suspicious man in Rose Terrace, Paddington.

In June 2020, Lamarre chased Kris Bradshaw, 31, from Taylor Square in Darlinghurst for 200 meters before becoming involved in a confrontation against a garden wall in Rose Terrace.

What followed was caught on video, with Lamarre yelling at Bradshaw: “Get on the ground now.” Now five seconds, get down to the ground. Get on the ground and lower your hands. If you move, I’ll shoot you.

After drawing his gun for the first time, Lamarre traded it for a yellow Taser which he fired at Bradshaw, who groaned in pain and screamed, “Fuck, fuck man, what are you doing, what are you doing man?” “I can’t breathe properly.”

Beau Lamarre Tasered Kris Bradshaw in a Paddington garden after police were suspected of searching for him.

Former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird (right) and fellow flight attendant Luke Davies (left) have been missing since Monday.

Police charged Bradshaw with intimidation, resisting arrest, robbery and criminal trespass.

When the matter came to court in 2021, Beau Lamarre was called as a witness and told the court that he had first detained Bradshaw because he believed there was a warrant for his arrest.

Bradshaw’s lawyer, Sophie Toomey, suggested to the officer that she had simply thought Bradshaw “seemed a little shy” and that it was not true that Bradshaw had verbally and physically threatened him.

Defensive on the stand, Lamarre received a reprimand from Magistrate Michael Barko, who reminded him that he was not on the witness stand to defend his reputation and that he should stick to “yes” and “no” answers.

Barko told the court that “it’s going to be difficult for the prosecution to show resistance when you’re trying to protect yourself from electrification.”

But he convicted Bradshaw of resisting arrest and intimidation, fined him and handed him a six-month community corrections order.

Beau Lamarre Tasered the man in June 2020 in scenes that went viral

Beau Lamarre on his celebrity-chasing days with superstar singer Taylor Swift

Lamarre with Kim Kardashian, one of the many celebrities he chased for a selfie before joining the police

Lamarre was cleared of any wrongdoing in an internal police investigation and refuted suggestions that he Tasered Bradshaw in the face.

Before joining the police, Beau was best known for chasing down celebrities and taking pictures with them, including Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and model Miranda Kerr.

It is understood Lamarre had a previous relationship with Baird.

CCTV footage of the couple’s last known whereabouts on Monday night shows the men wandering outside Mr Baird’s Paddington home before heading towards the back of a terrace.

In that vision, they are seen walking around a corner near the terrace of Mr. Baird’s property before stopping to sit on a bench.

Moments later a white van is seen passing the couple, before it appears to mount a sidewalk as it heads toward Cooper Street, a road with no through.