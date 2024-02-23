Dan was heartbroken after his American girlfriend took a trip home while pregnant and didn’t come back – now she’s made a major decision about their newborn daughter without him

<!–

A heartbroken Australian is making a mercy run to save his newborn daughter from adoption after his American girlfriend returned to the US and never came back.

Daniel Gaut, from North Sydney, was on holiday in the United States when he met the “love of his life”.

A whirlwind romance began and, within days, his girlfriend Liv moved from Texas to be with him in Australia.

“She was saying there’s nothing in Texas for me anymore… all my heart and energy is in Australia,” Gaut said. A current issue.

The couple were inseparable and were expecting their first child together.

“I was ready when I was 21,” Gaut said of having a child.

“I knew it was in my future and I was waiting for everything to line up.”

Cracks began to appear when his homesick girlfriend moved back to Texas because she felt like she needed to be closer to her support network.

After what was supposed to be a “visit”, Mr Gaut received the devastating news that Liv would not be returning and had returned to her ex-partner.

She said hearing this while she was pregnant with her daughter was shocking and heartbreaking.

Liv then dropped a second bombshell when she told her Australian ex-lover that she wanted to give their baby up for adoption.

Gaut said he told her to stop, saying this is “very wrong” and goes against all of his morals.

He is now on a quest to raise the baby alone.

“I will do whatever it takes to be able to be the father and shower her with love,” he said.

Liv agreed to his plan to name her baby Ana, which comes from the Sanskrit word Anunta, and bring her back to Australia.

For this to happen, you need to get to the US and organize the paperwork to bring the child back to Australia.

With no money, Gaut relies on community funding to make his dream come true.

TO GoFundMe A page has been created to help you achieve your goal.

He said he has received incredible donations from people eager to support him as he navigates the bureaucratic process.

“I just want to be the best father I can be,” Gaut said.

“I hope and pray and everyone prays that it’s a happy ending.”