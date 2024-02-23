Fox Anchor Turns the Tables on GOP Rep Over Death of Immigration Bill

Fox News

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto pressed Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) Thursday about congressional Republicans abandoning the Senate’s immigration bill earlier this month, asking if the real reason it failed was because Donald Trump opposed it and many Republicans “are scared stiff of the guy.”

On Your World, Cavuto began by mentioning how President Joe Biden is reportedly mulling executive actions to limit the flow of migrants to the southern border. In response, Gonzales, whose district includes a substantial portion of the Texas-Mexico border, said he felt “encouraged” by the news, which he added was long overdue.

“Some of the things that I’ve been advocating for is deport, deport, deport those people that do not qualify for asylum,” he said. “You do that by surging immigration judges to the border and giving ICE what they need for the repatriation flights… These are some things the president can do today, and I hope they do it.”

