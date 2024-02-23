Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    Fox Anchor Turns the Tables on GOP Rep Over Death of Immigration Bill

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , ,
    Fox Anchor Turns the Tables on GOP Rep Over Death of Immigration Bill

    Fox News

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto pressed Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) Thursday about congressional Republicans abandoning the Senate’s immigration bill earlier this month, asking if the real reason it failed was because Donald Trump opposed it and many Republicans “are scared stiff of the guy.”

    On Your World, Cavuto began by mentioning how President Joe Biden is reportedly mulling executive actions to limit the flow of migrants to the southern border. In response, Gonzales, whose district includes a substantial portion of the Texas-Mexico border, said he felt “encouraged” by the news, which he added was long overdue.

    “Some of the things that I’ve been advocating for is deport, deport, deport those people that do not qualify for asylum,” he said. “You do that by surging immigration judges to the border and giving ICE what they need for the repatriation flights… These are some things the president can do today, and I hope they do it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EastEnders fans praise Diane Parish’s ‘sublime’ acting as ‘heartbreaking scenes’ sees her character Denise Fox sectioned amid psychosis struggle

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    El Chapo’s granddaughter ‘busks on the streets of London’ and goes on a Loch Ness Monster hunt in Scotland during party tour of Europe as drug kingpin serves life sentence in Colorado supermax prison

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Reddit warns its business could be damaged by another moderator revolt

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    EastEnders fans praise Diane Parish’s ‘sublime’ acting as ‘heartbreaking scenes’ sees her character Denise Fox sectioned amid psychosis struggle

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    El Chapo’s granddaughter ‘busks on the streets of London’ and goes on a Loch Ness Monster hunt in Scotland during party tour of Europe as drug kingpin serves life sentence in Colorado supermax prison

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Reddit warns its business could be damaged by another moderator revolt

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Zelenskyy said he didn’t have time to watch more than 2 hours of Tucker Carlson interviewing Putin

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy