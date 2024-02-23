Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    Andy Cohen Responds to ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Andy Cohen Responds to ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Andy Cohen acknowledged that a video he’d sent to a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star that she claimed was sexually harassing was “totally inappropriate,” but insisted that it had been sent—and received—“in jest.”

    His response came hours after Page Six reported it had obtained a letter from ex-Housewife Brandi Glanville’s attorneys to NBCUniversal, Shed Media, and Warner Bros., claiming that an “obviously inebriated” Cohen had sent her a video in 2022 telling her of “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her” and inviting her “to watch via FaceTime.”

    The incident was characterized by Glanville’s lawyers as “an extraordinary abuse of power” by Cohen, her boss at the time, that left her feeling “trapped and disgusted.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

