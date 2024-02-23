Judge Denies Trump’s Attempt to Delay Paying Massive Bank Fraud Fine

Jefferson Siegel/Reuters

Donald Trump’s lawyers haven’t properly explained their request to postpone payment on the massive $364 million bank fraud judgment (plus interest) levied against the former president last week, the judge in the case said Thursday.

It’s a major blow to Trump’s pocketbook, even as he vows to appeal the decision and denies any wrongdoing.

“You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron wrote Thursday in an email to Trump’s legal team. “I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights.”

