Judge Denies Trump’s Attempt to Delay Paying Massive Bank Fraud Fine

Jefferson Siegel/Reuters
Donald Trump’s lawyers haven’t properly explained their request to postpone payment on the massive $364 million bank fraud judgment (plus interest) levied against the former president last week, the judge in the case said Thursday.
It’s a major blow to Trump’s pocketbook, even as he vows to appeal the decision and denies any wrongdoing.
“You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron wrote Thursday in an email to Trump’s legal team. “I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights.”