Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    Judge Denies Trump’s Attempt to Delay Paying Massive Bank Fraud Fine

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Judge Denies Trump’s Attempt to Delay Paying Massive Bank Fraud Fine

    Jefferson Siegel/Reuters

    Donald Trump’s lawyers haven’t properly explained their request to postpone payment on the massive $364 million bank fraud judgment (plus interest) levied against the former president last week, the judge in the case said Thursday.

    It’s a major blow to Trump’s pocketbook, even as he vows to appeal the decision and denies any wrongdoing.

    “You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron wrote Thursday in an email to Trump’s legal team. “I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Deadly Israeli air strikes hit Rafah, Paris to host Gaza ceasefire talks

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Apple sets the record straight on two popular hacks shared around by iPhone users for years

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie perform extraordinary act of kindness by surprising ten-year-old girl with Taylor Swift tickets

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Deadly Israeli air strikes hit Rafah, Paris to host Gaza ceasefire talks

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Apple sets the record straight on two popular hacks shared around by iPhone users for years

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie perform extraordinary act of kindness by surprising ten-year-old girl with Taylor Swift tickets

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk is accusing Google of running ‘insane racist, anti-civilizational programming’ with their AI

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy