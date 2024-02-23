Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    Zelensky Tells Fox on Tucker’s Putin Chat: ‘Two Hours of Bullshit’

    Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky reacted strongly to his Russian counterpart’s interview with Tucker Carlson which aired last week, saying bluntly that he doesn’t “have time to hear more than two hours of bullshit about us.”

    Earlier this month, the former Fox News host traveled to Moscow and sat down with Vladimir Putin for an hours-long chat. Among the topics, the Russian president offered an alternative narrative of World War II in which Poland “pushed” Nazi Germany to attack it—a mischaracterization of events similar to how Putin tried to justify his invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

    On Thursday, Fox anchor Bret Baier, in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, asked Zelensky if he was aware of the interview.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

