Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie perform extraordinary act of kindness by surprising ten-year-old girl with Taylor Swift tickets

Fitzy and Wippa from Nova featuring Kate Ritchie made ten-year-old Swiftie cry on Friday morning after surprising her with two tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert in Sydney.

The radio stars were talking about their recent competition in which listeners could get tickets to the Eras Tour by beating the presenters in a game of paintball, and how an enthusiastic father had narrowly lost.

‘We met a beautiful family from Scone in rural New South Wales. What was exciting was the dad, Pete, who was there. He was the one who actually played paintball,” Wippa began.

“He was desperately trying everything he could to try and win tickets for his daughter Olivia…Unfortunately Kate shot Pete so he was out. Olivia was on the sidelines crying.

The hosts quickly decided they couldn’t leave the youngster disappointed, so Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli and Kate Ritchie hopped on a plane to Scone to present the family with two free tickets.

Upon arriving, Olivia was moved to tears when she saw that the hosts were giving her a free pass to see her idol in person.

“We were so touched by how much you love Taylor and how wonderful your family was… We thought we had to get the last two tickets for our girl Olivia,” Wippa told him.

Olivia then broke down in tears and thanked the couple, telling them that their extraordinary act of kindness meant a lot to her.

Taylor Swift’s Sydney leg of her Eras tour kicks off on Friday night at Accor Stadium.

To ensure fans don’t miss any of the beat-a-thons, which consist of 44 songs, some helpful tips have been circulating online.

Given the show’s length of over three hours, many Swifties have debated when to take a bathroom break. While some have suggested extreme measures, such as wearing adult diapers so as not to miss a single song, others have suggested less extreme options.

Luckily for Sydney, Melbourne concertgoers have shared their experiences to help determine the best time to go.

The obvious choice is to rush to the bathroom after Sabrina Carpenter’s support set, but Melbourne Swifties have warned the queues are huge.

However, between each ‘era’, it has been revealed that Taylor spends a couple of minutes offstage to change her clothes.

Swift will perform four shows in Sydney from Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 26.