Beyoncé has half of TikTok dancing in cowboy boots and just became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country chart.

But here’s the icing on that Texas sheet cake: Dolly Parton loves it.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

